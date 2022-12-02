UBS Group AG Has $7.85 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.