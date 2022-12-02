UBS Group AG Has $7.94 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

