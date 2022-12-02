UBS Group AG Has $7.95 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.92 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

