UBS Group AG Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

