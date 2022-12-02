UBS Group AG Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT opened at $9.12 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

