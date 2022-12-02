UBS Group AG Has $8.36 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,377,000 after buying an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,538,000 after buying an additional 345,784 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Trading Up 0.0 %

Fortis stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.