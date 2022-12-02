UBS Group AG Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Profile

EGP stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.