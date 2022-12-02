UBS Group AG Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,877 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $9,249,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 158.4% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

