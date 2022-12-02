UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 105,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

IGHG opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.