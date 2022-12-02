UBS Group AG Purchases 16,395 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,062.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 332.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $262.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

