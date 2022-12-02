UBS Group AG Purchases 173,440 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 161,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,097 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.94 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.