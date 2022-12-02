UBS Group AG Purchases 47,640 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $335,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $107.47.

