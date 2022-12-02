UBS Group AG Raises Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

