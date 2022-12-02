UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

