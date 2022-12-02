UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 140,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

