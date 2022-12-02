UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of MYD opened at $10.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

