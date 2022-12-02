UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $32.18 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.