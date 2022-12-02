UBS Group AG Sells 144,231 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.