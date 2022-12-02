UBS Group AG Sells 1,692,695 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.74 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

