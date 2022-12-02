UBS Group AG Sells 1,997 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 375,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.73. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $173.20.

