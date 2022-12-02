UBS Group AG Sells 279,890 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279,890 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 317,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,018,732.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,058.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock valued at $79,272,782. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

