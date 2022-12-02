UBS Group AG Sells 29,044 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Shares of BGS stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.67 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -339.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

