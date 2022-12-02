UBS Group AG Sells 52,313 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,665 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $56,217,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

