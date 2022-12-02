UBS Group AG Sells 77,011 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,011 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 482.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

