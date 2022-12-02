UBS Group AG Sells 9,489 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in N-able were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NABL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of N-able by 59.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,087 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of N-able by 76.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of N-able stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About N-able

NABL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.