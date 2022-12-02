UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 141.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Globe Life stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

