Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
Udemy stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
