Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Unico American has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 40.57%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

