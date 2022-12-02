Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
Featured Stories
