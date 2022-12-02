Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

About Unicycive Therapeutics

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.