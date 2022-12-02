uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in uniQure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.