United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

