United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

