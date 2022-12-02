United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United-Guardian Price Performance

United-Guardian stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.50. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UG. TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

