United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 61.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $356.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $368.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

