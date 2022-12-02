United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

