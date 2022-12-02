Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

