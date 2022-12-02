Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 22,524 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $158.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

