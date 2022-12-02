Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.20 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

