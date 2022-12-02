Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

UPWK opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.48. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $38.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

