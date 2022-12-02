urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 33.0% in November

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 155,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

urban-gro Trading Down 4.0 %

urban-gro stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.03.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Equities analysts predict that urban-gro will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in urban-gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on urban-gro in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

