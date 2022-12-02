Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $91.40 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

