UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. UTime has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.67.
