UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. UTime has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.67.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Rating)

Read More

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.