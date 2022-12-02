UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTSI stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

