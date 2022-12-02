Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.47. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Vacasa Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $31,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

