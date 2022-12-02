VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,946 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.