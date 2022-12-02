VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAAX. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 109,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $26.10 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.