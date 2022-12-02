Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

