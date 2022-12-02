Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $81.58.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.