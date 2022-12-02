Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,046,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $81.58.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.