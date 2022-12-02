Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

