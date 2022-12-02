Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $215.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $286.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

